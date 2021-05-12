DENTON — At the May 4 meeting, Caroline County Interim Superintendent of Schools Derek Simmons and school board members discussed a return to fully in-person instruction five days a week for all students for the 2021-2022 school year.
CCPS has been working toward this goal, as positive case numbers among staff and students remain consistently low and unrelated to in-school spread, they said. In addition, the Maryland State Board of Education recently passed a resolution stating schools should be open for the required 180 days of in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. With this support and barring any unforeseen circumstances, plans for a full opening for all students in the fall will proceed, Simmons said.
To date, protocols for maintaining a healthy school environment have proven effective, and staff will continue to implement those and make adjustments as needed, they said. All staff who wish to receive the vaccine have done so, and vaccination opportunities will continue to be provided for new staff. Students, staff, and families are encouraged to remain vigilant with health and safety protocols in order to keep classrooms, schools, and playing fields open.
Simmons said, “None of us have a crystal ball to know where we’ll be in August, but if health indicators remain the same or better, we are planning and preparing for 5,000 happy, smiling faces and 1,000 happy, smiling employees, five days a week, seven and a quarter hours a day, coming in on big yellow buses.”
No decision was made on masks, but he said CCPS would follow whatever guidelines are in place in August.
“This community as a whole, we’re ready,” board member Donna DiGiacomo said. “We’re a lot further along than other counties. We fully support this.”
President James Newcomb added, “The expectation is that we will be back to school as normal.”
Simmons also said students who are currently virtual learners are welcome back to in-person learning at any point throughout the remainder of this school year. Parents wishing to make that change may contact the school.
In addition, CCPS is working with the Eastern Shore of Maryland Educational Consortium on a virtual learning option for the next school year. Currently, a limited number of criteria-based 6-12 grade students is possible, with an option for elementary students also being considered. Parents/guardians interested in more information should email bvp@ccpsstaff.org.
