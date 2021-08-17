DENTON — Caroline County Superintendent of Schools Derek Simmons presented a revised plan for the upcoming school year to the board of education Tuesday, Aug. 17, that calls for universal indoor masking of teachers, staff, students and visitors when students are present.
Students are scheduled to return to full-day, in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year on Sept. 1.
Simmons said his recommendation is based on CDC and Caroline County Health Department guidance based on the current level of community transmission of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Delta variant. On Tuesday, the county had a 6.32% seven-day positivity rate and a case rate of 11.97 per 100,000 people, according to health department data. The rate of community transmission is considered substantial.
Caroline Health Officer Robin Cahall reported to county commissioners before the school board meeting that the county has three active outbreaks, two people hospitalized and another county resident had died from the virus. Both Delta and Alpha variants have been identified locally.
The outbreaks are not the problem, Cahall told commissioners, because the health department knows where they’re coming from and how to stop them. The bigger problem is community transmission because there’s not a specific area to address.
The key to stopping community spread is vaccination, Cahall said. However, local vaccination rates remain below the level needed. As of Tuesday, 21% of the 12- to 17-year-old group had been vaccinated and along with 53.5% of all eligible residents in the county, ages 12 and up.
Simmons and school board members agreed no one wants masks, but if they can help reduce the spread of the disease, protect students and help keep schools open and staffed, then masks are a necessary precaution.
Under Simmons’ plan, universal indoor masking will remain in place if community transmission is rated at substantial or high.
If community transmission is at low/moderate levels and the vaccination rate for 12- to 17-year-olds reaches 50%, they will release the indoor masking requirement for middle and high school students.
No vaccine has been approved yet for elementary age students, for the indoor masking requirement to be lifted there, community transmission would need to be at low/moderate levels and the total vaccination rate for all eligible county residents must reach 70% under Simmons’ plan.
