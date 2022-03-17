CAMBRIDGE — The CDC recently launched its new Community Level tool, which focuses on hospitalizations and the risk for serious illness in providing guidance to the public.
Dorchester County’s community level is low at this time. At a low community level, the CDC suggests county residents:
• Get all recommended doses of your COVID-19 vaccine and a booster when eligible, and
• Get tested if you have symptoms.
“We are glad to see that our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed us to move away from more restrictive preventative guidance,” Roger Harrell, Dorchester County health officer, said. “We continue to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted, which is the best way to stop the spread of coronavirus and lessen severe illness.”
“COVID-19 vaccines and boosters help protect people from serious illness, hospitalization, and death,” Dr. Casey Scott, deputy health officer and medical director for the health department, said.
“In January, CDC data shows that hospitalization rates for unvaccinated adults were 7x higher than for vaccinated adults and 9x higher than for fully vaccinated adults with additional or booster doses,” Scott said. “Unvaccinated adults 65+ had hospitalization rates 8x higher than for vaccinated adults 65+ and 15x higher than for fully vaccinated adults 65+ with additional or booster doses.
Area residents also should continue to follow routine precautions, such as:
• Washing your hands often.
• Covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.
• Frequently cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.
With any community level, the CDC notes:
• People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
• People who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease should take additional precautions.
Quarantine and isolation guidelines still apply regardless of community level.
• Quarantine and stay away from others when you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
• Isolate when you are sick or when you have COVID-19, even if you don’t have symptoms.
Go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html for the complete guidelines.
Go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html to check your county’s community level.
For all COVID-19 questions, to make an appointment for testing or vaccination, or to ask about area vaccination clinics, call our COVID-19 Satellite Center at 410-228-0235.
Call 410-228-0235 or pre-register online to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the health department. You also may go to marylandvax.org or call 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829) to find other locations.
