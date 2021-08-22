CHESTERTOWN — As the number of COVID-19 cases rises locally and across the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the level of infection to “high” in Kent County, a divided mayor and council here on Monday night decided to continue to meet in person.
Mayor David Foster cast the deciding vote Monday, Aug. 16, as a motion to return to a virtual format was defeated, 3-2.
Foster said he was voting “no” with the proviso that everyone wear a mask and “we’re attentive to other responses.”
“I’m not saying that I will hold off until the governor requires it, but we’ll look as the other data comes in,” he said.
Council members Meghan Efland and Sam Shoge also voted against the motion, which was made by Councilman Ellsworth Tolliver and seconded by Councilman Tom Herz.
Foster and three of the four council members wore masks during the meeting.
The discussion began with Town Manager Bill Ingersoll in his report telling the officials that, given the notice posted earlier that day by the Kent County Health Department urging vaccination and indoor mask wearing, he thought it would be “prudent” to return in September to a virtual format using the Zoom platform.
In the post, Health Officer William Webb also noted that the community transmission rate in Kent County had been upgraded from “substantial.”
Shoge, who is executive director of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce, said he did not think that returning to a virtual format was necessary if the rest of the economy was open.
“If people are still allowed to go to bars and restaurants, I feel as if people should have the ability to interact with town government in person.” Shoge said.
Shoge said he was OK with requiring masks while at council meetings as a first step, irregardless of vaccination status.
Efland said she would prefer to meet in person and have a mask mandate. She said she found meeting in person to be more productive.
Wednesday night’s Planning Commission meeting was to be held virtually.
Zoning Administrator Kees de Mooy told the Kent County News on Tuesday, Aug. 17, that he polled the members. Given that one member has a small child who is not vaccinated “they agreed that Zoom made sense for the good of the group,” de Mooy said.
