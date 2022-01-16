CENTREVILLE — More than 1,800 COVID-19 cases were reported throughout Queen Anne’s County in December, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, according to the county health department.
“I want to thank all of the residents of Queen Anne’s County for their continued diligence throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Joseph Ciotola, the county’s health officer. “We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations and encourage all of our residents that were vaccinated six months or more to get a booster shot.”
Ciotola — who, along with the state’s 23 other health officers, was recently honored as a 2021 Marylander of the year by The (Baltimore) Sun, also encouraged anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and get tested, if possible.
According to COVID-19 reports on the county website, 1,851 Queen Anne’s residents tested positive for the coronavirus in December, a 272% increase from November, which saw 504 total positives. So far in January, 835 residents have tested positive. As of Thursday, eight county residents were hospitalized with the virus. Almost 61% of county residents are considered fully vaccinated.
With the COVID-19 surge, demand for testing is up nationwide.The five shipments of at-home tests received and distributed by the county vanished in days, and local hospitals have asked patients looking for tests not to come to emergency rooms.
In response to the increased demand, the Queen Anne’s County Health Department expanded its testing operations to 9 a.m. to noon weekdays. While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are also accepted.
The health department also suggested citizens who are planning to travel or who have returned from travel should get tested, as should those who have frequent interactions with the public and those who are working in health care and congregant settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.