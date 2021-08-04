DENTON — Local COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly, while vaccination rates have slowed. Caroline County Health Officer Robin Cahall sounded the alarm Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, at the county commission meeting.
“We need to have a serious conversation within our community about the need for being vaccinated. If you’re not vaccinated, you need to wear a mask. And at this point, because of transmission of the virus, I’m strongly recommending masks being worn indoors for when social distancing is not being maintained. So for large gatherings, I’m going to strongly recommend it,” Cahall said.
In the last 10 days, 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, and the county has 29 open cases, Cahall said. Of the 29 total cases, five are breakthrough cases, where the person was fully vaccinated; one person was only partly vaccinated; the rest were unvaccinated. One case is the COVID-19 Delta variant. The good news is that none of those infected recently have had to be hospitalized, Cahall said.
The county’s case rate as of Tuesday was 8.13 per 100,000 people with a seven-day positivity rate of 5.21%. The county is currently reporting one outbreak within a local nursing facility. Cases were also reported from a Parks and Rec summer camp and football weight training camp.
As for community transmission rates, Caroline is considered moderate, but neighboring Dorchester County is high, which is concerning, Cahall said.
“It doesn’t take long for things to travel,” she said. “People need to be mindful of where hotspots are. Going to Delaware to the beaches, wear your mask.”
Of those 12 and up eligible to be vaccinated, the county has 52% of its population fully vaccinated, and for people 65 and up, the county is at 84% fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rate in the county continues to creep. Cahall said, “There’s absolutely no reason for that to happen. We have vaccine availability. It’s pretty much everywhere. You can walk in to Walmart and get vaccinated. The vaccine center itself is open on a regular basis for people to walk in. Walgreens supplies the vaccine.”
Nine months into the vaccination effort, most of the myths have been debunked, she said.
She proposed a renewed publicity campaign to educate and promote vaccination and asked the commissioners to help.
“We need a push for these individuals to understand that this is riding on their backs. There’s no more excuses for them not to be protecting their community and protecting themselves, their families,” Cahall said.
Commissioner Wilbur Levengood said he was willing to help however he could. Commission President Larry Porter also agreed to participate in a campaign, but said he thought it would take the vaccine-hesitant people getting sick themselves and dying or seeing their loved ones die to convince them.
The vaccine center in Denton Plaza is open 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday this week offering Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. A clinic is set for Marydel community hall from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
