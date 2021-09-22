DENTON — Caroline County Health Department reported Tuesday, Sept. 21, that in the last week, there have been 107 new COVID-19 cases countywide. Community transmission remains high.
The CDC recommends that all people, including those who are vaccinated, wear masks indoors if a county has “substantial” or “high” rates of community transmission.
Caroline has seen roughly 50% increases in both positivity rate and case rate.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is more than double that of the state, 9.42% to 4.35%.
Another resident died from the illness in the past week. Adding that along with the three who died the previous week means 38 residents have lost their lives to the virus since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
There are five active outbreaks in the county, and five more people have been hospitalized in the past week — that number only reflects Maryland hospitals.
COVID cases within the school system have increased dramatically over the past three weeks since students returned to in person to buses and buildings, with 47 cases reported last week, 28 the week before and just four the first week.
The county’s vaccination rate lags behind that of the state, especially among the eligible school-age population. Caroline has vaccinated just 29.6% of children 12 to 17 versus the 60.4% vaccinated statewide. Of eligible residents 18 and up, Caroline has vaccinated 61.7% of its population compared to 75.4% in Maryland.
According to state data, 34% of new cases throughout Maryland were among children under 18.
The Caroline County Health Department reminded people Tuesday on its website and through social media that vaccination is free and convenient and urged residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones.
On Monday, the Maryland Department of Health announced an update on the top 10 and bottom 10 skilled nursing facilities in the state ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 and highly contagious variants. Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton remained in the bottom 10 with just 61 percent of its staff partially vaccinated.
Per vaccination protocols that went into effect on Sept. 1, all nursing facility staff are required to have their first or single dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nursing facilities that fail to comply with vaccination protocols or do not report their vaccination data will be subject to increased fines, civil penalties and enforcement actions.
“I want to commend the staff at the 91 nursing facilities in the state where 90 percent or more of staff now have at least one dose of a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader in a news release. “The state has imposed an additional $112,500 in fines on 32 facilities that are failing to comply with protocols and putting lives at risk.”
“Despite knowing how susceptible our vulnerable seniors are to contracting COVID-19 or a variant and the possibility of hospitalization and death, many nursing facilities are still not complying with measures put in place to keep people safe,” said Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer. “They are leaving the state with no choice but to explore and implement additional enforcement measures.”
A message asking for comment at the local Autumn Lake facility was unreturned.
State data on nursing homes showed outbreaks last week at Arcadia Assisted Living and Caroline Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, both in Denton. Neither were listed in the top 10 or bottom 10 of skilled nursing facilities in terms of vaccinated staff.
