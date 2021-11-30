EASTON — Talbot County’s current level of COVID-19 community transmission remains high with 114 active cases, according to the Talbot County Health Department’s information page Monday, Nov. 29.

The county has a positivity rate of 6.57% and a case rate of 34.96 per 100,000. There have been 52 new cases in the last week.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,029 cases confirmed here. According to Maryland Department of Health statistics, 58 Talbot residents have died from the virus.

COVID-19 vaccinations are offered 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at the new health department vaccine center, 102 Marlboro Ave., Easton. Register at talbothealth.org.

For more information, call 410-819-5641.

