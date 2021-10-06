DENTON — Caroline County continues to experience a high rate of community transmission of COVID-19, Health Officer Robin Cahall told commissioners Tuesday morning.
In the last week, the county has seen 109 new positive cases, Cahall said. There are seven active outbreaks in the county; the state coronavirus website from last Wednesday’s data listed six: Federalsburg Elementary, North Caroline High School, Arcardia Assisted Living, Caroline Center for Rehabilitation, Homestead Manor and Peak Healthcare.
There have been 16 new hospitalizations of local residents from the virus, including one pediatric patient, Cahall said. Those numbers only include Maryland hospitals.
The number of Caroline residents who have died from the virus remained at 39 last week.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is at 8.55%, more than double that of the state. And the county’s case rate is at 46.19, the highest it has been since Cahall became health officer, she said.
The county’s vaccination rate lags behind that of the state, especially among the eligible school-age population. Caroline has vaccinated just 31.7% of children 12 to 17 versus the 63% vaccinated statewide. Of eligible residents 18 and up, Caroline has vaccinated 68.8% of its population compared to 76.6% in Maryland.
Vaccinations continue to be offered at the Vaccination Center in Denton Plaza. This week’s schedule is 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
COVID-19 cases within the school system spiked the week ending Sept. 24, with 66 new positive cases and 293 quarantined. The week ending Oct. 1 added 31 new cases and 57 in quarantine.
When students are quarantined, teachers will post assignments on Google Classroom, according to information provided by Sandi Barry, information officer for Caroline County Public Schools. Teachers are also available via email and can speak with a student via phone or Zoom if needed during the teacher’s planning period.
If students need help with assignments, they may connect with a tutor at the school, she added, saying the Zoom links for the tutors can be found in Google Classroom.
Kjeet Smartspots may be available for students who don’t have internet access at home, Barry said in an email. Also, students who are quarantined are still eligible for free meals and families may request them with a form found on the schools website, carolineschools.org.
More than 20 county employees were out as of Tuesday due to the virus or quarantine.
