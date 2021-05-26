DENTON — Caroline County Health Officer Laura Patrick told commissioners Tuesday morning, May 25, the county’s seven-day positivity rate is 3.73%.
“So being in threes is certainly good, we want to be even in the zero category, but we’re heading in that direction,” Patrick said. “The last 10 days for Caroline County, we’ve had 22 cases.”
One local resident is currently hospitalized with the virus, she said.
Last week was the first week for COVID-19 testing at the new vaccine center in Denton Plaza, where 11 people were tested. Testing will continue from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the parking lot near the vaccine center, Patrick said.
No appointment is needed, and people don’t even have to leave their cars, she said.
With the Pfizer vaccine being approved for children, new statistics are available for those 12 to 18.
In Caroline, 365 youth have received their first dose of vaccine with 244 fully vaccinated, Patrick reported.
This week vaccine clinics are planned for 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, all at the Denton Plaza site with the Moderna vaccine. For information or help scheduling an appointment, call 410-479-5880.
Patrick also announced the county’s adult day care program will reopen next Wednesday and has openings for both staff members and new clients.
