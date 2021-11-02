DENTON — While COVID-19 continues to ravage Caroline County, Health Officer Robin Cahall told commissioners Tuesday numbers are improving. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 8.43%, still much higher than the targeted under 5%, but lower than last week, and the case rate is down to 28.2, she said. On the Eastern Shore, only Caroline and Dorchester remain “in the red” with a high rate of community transmission.
Caroline has seen 66 new COVID-19 cases in the past week; it has six active outbreaks. Five local residents are hospitalized in Maryland with the virus, and another four residents have died in the last week, bringing the total number of local COVID deaths to 51. Of the latest COVID-19 related deaths, ages ranged from 60 to 90, Cahall said.
The Vaccine Center in Denton Plaza continues to offer both testing and vaccine.
The health department is preparing to launch vaccines for children 5-11 once all the approvals are complete. The county has received 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children, Cahall said. The FDA approved the vaccine last week. It still needs the CDC approval.
Initially, the plan is to offer clinics at three area schools on Nov. 12, a day school is not in session, working with partner Choptank Community Health. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who can provide consent, she said.
Another child vaccine clinic is planned for Nov. 20 at the Vaccine Center.
County Adminstrator Jeremy Goldman asked Cahall for her recommendation on the county’s internal mask mandate. She agreed, since numbers are trending down, it would be OK to switch from required to strongly recommended for county workers.
