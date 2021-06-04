WYE MILLS — University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, in partnership with Chesapeake College, will continue offering free COVID-19 testing but the testing day will move from Mondays to Wednesdays, ending June 23, according to a news release.
Testing takes place at the Eastern Shore Higher Education Center building, 1000 College Circle in Wye Mills.
COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on June 9, 16 and 23.
To schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 test, visit www.umms.org/shore/coronavirus/testing-locations and follow the link to "Schedule a free COVID test online."
People do not need to have symptoms or a doctor’s order to schedule a COVID test, but must bring a photo ID to their appointment.
The turnaround time for results is typically 48 to 72 hours.
Patients can access to their results via My Portfolio, UM Shore Regional Health’s online portal, but a nurse also will call all patients who test positive, as well as those who test negative and have not accessed their results through the online portal.
UM Shore Regional Health and Chesapeake College first partnered in August 2020 to offer community-based COVID-19 testing.
During the height of the pandemic, they conducted more than 500 tests weekly, with about 10,000 COVID-19 tests administered since that time, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.