CAMBRIDGE — As COVID-19 cases surge locally and statewide, the Dorchester County Health Department has expanded free drive-thru testing to Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon on both days, weather permitting and with the exception of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.
The health department has also relocated drive-thru testing to the former Dorchester General Hospital at 300 Byrn Street in Cambridge for the month of January. The entrance is via Aurora Street and traffic exits onto Franklin Street. No appointment is needed for drive-thru testing. Masks are required.
Additionally, testing is available throughout the week by appointment at our COVID-19 Satellite Center, located at 103 Cedar Street in Cambridge. There is a high volume of calls coming in to the health department; if you cannot reach them at 410-228-0235, try calling again. Testing flyers are attached.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations are also available to those age 12 and up, with boosters also available for ages 16 and older. Vaccinations are available from Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the health department’s main building located at 3 Cedar Street.
A Pfizer clinic for ages 5-11 will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 8. Pre-registration is available online, or call 410-228-0235 to make an appointment.
The CDC has expressed a clinical preference for individuals to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (such as Pfizer and Moderna) over Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.