CAMBRIDGE — Unvaccinated students in Dorchester County public schools who are a COVID close contact but were wearing a mask and are asymptomatic no longer need to quarantine, according to a policy adopted Nov. 1.
Members of the Dorchester County Board of Education agreed to proceed with the modification of the practices regarding the quarantine of students identified as close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases during a work session, officially moving to implement a policy voted on at the Oct. 21 regular board meeting.
Parents will be notified of the contact and asked to closely monitor their child for symptoms. Student-to-student contact tracing will now only identify student close contacts in situations where students are unmasked.
Students residing in a household with a positive family member will still be expected to quarantine and all DCPS COVID mitigation strategies will continue.
Contact tracing investigations that involve contact with staff members remain unchanged.
This step was taken with the agreement of the Dorchester County Health Department following a review of DCPS’s quarantine data from Spring 2021 through October, including the Summer Academies, according to a statement released Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The policy also aligns with a Modified Quarantine Option for Schools, as released by the Maryland Department of Health and Maryland State Department of Education on Oct. 27.
“Our goal has always been to keep as many students in school as possible, but to do so safely. The Health Department agrees that this change to our practice will allow this,” said DCPS Superintendent Dave Bromwell. “This approach has also been endorsed by the Public Schools Superintendents’ Association of Maryland, allowing us to be in step with the practice in other counties.”
