CHESTERTOWN — The annual Feast of Love community dinner on Christmas Day is a go, though adjustments have been made to safeguard the public’s health.
The meal is takeout only, with dinners to be picked up at the fellowship hall of Christ United Methodist Church in Chestertown.
Traditionally the dinner has been held across the street at First United Methodist Church and in person.
Since 1984, members of the First and Christ Church community have opened their doors and hearts on Christmas Day to provide nourishment for body and soul.
“On a day of celebration, no one need feel alone,” a news release states. “It has become a special tradition both for those that come to the meal, and for the volunteers to enjoy the fellowship of their neighbors and friends.”
The bountiful holiday spread will include roast turkey with all the trimmings, vegetables, pies and other desserts.
There is no cost.
“The only charge for the fine fare is to be prepared to share a festive spirit with friends old and new and a genuine opportunity to witness that Chestertown isn’t merely a small town but actually really one large family,” the news release states.
Call 410-778-2977 for reservations no later than Dec. 15. There is a limited capacity. The sooner the organizers can get a head count, the better.
The church is located at High and Mill streets. Dinners will be ready for pickup at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, on the Mill Street porch of Christ United Methodist Church.
