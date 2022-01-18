CHESTERTOWN — Kent County Public Schools Superintendent Karen Couch announced Tuesday afternoon that H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown would close for five days amid a school-wide COVID-19 outbreak.
The closure begins Wednesday, Jan. 19.
KCPS is taking this action in consultation with the Kent County Health Department, according to a news release.
As of Jan. 1, the Maryland Department of Health identified new K-12 definitions for a classroom COVID-19 outbreak and a school-wide COVID-19 outbreak.
The revised definition for a school-wide outbreak includes five or more cohorts with classes from separate households that meet the classroom/cohort outbreak definition that occurs within 14 days; or 5% or more unrelated students/teachers/staff have confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period (minimum of 10 unrelated students/teachers/staff).
According to the news release, Garnet meets the definition of a school-wide COVID-19 outbreak with more than 5% of unrelated confirmed COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period.
Although in-person learning will be suspended for the remainder of the week, students should log onto Schoology Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 21 to continue with virtual learning, according to the news release and a letter that Couch sent to parents and guardians on Tuesday.
Paper packets will be made available for students without internet access.
Lunch and breakfast will be available for pickup at the school’s vestibule from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Students are scheduled to return to school for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.
Instructional staff will work virtually from home Jan. 19 to allow ample time for the custodians to disinfect the building, according to the news release.
Instructional staff should report to work Thursday, Jan. 20, to teach virtually from their classrooms for the remainder of the week.
