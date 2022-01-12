DENTON — Caroline County Health Officer Robin Cahall gave a Zoom update to the County Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 4, about the amount of people affected by COVID-19 and the new surge caused by the omicron variant.
She pleaded for people in the county to get vaccinated and boosted. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a 30-day state of emergency to get more resources available to fight the surge from the omicron virus. This will mobilize 1,000 Maryland National Guard to help health officials, which will manifest as staffing support at the Vaccine Center in the Denton Plaza and the mobile trailer.
The benefits of getting vaccinated were laid out by Cahall.
“It decreases your chances of severity and transmitting the virus to other people. Also we should be masking. It is a tool that works,” she said.
In the last seven days, previous to the Jan. 4 meeting, there were 357 cases of COVID in the Caroline County, Cahall said.
According to Maryland Department of Health data, as of Jan. 10, there have been 4,815 COVID cases and 58 COVID deaths in Caroline County since the pandemic began. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 32.12%, with a rate of 143.25 positives per 100,000 people, MDH reported. The county’s local COVID-19 page is still displaying statistics from Nov. 30.
The need for testing is an immediate concern. The local health department has handed out rapid testing kits to through the Caroline County Public Library.
“They are gone immediately. We are blessed that we have good staffing and the libraries are accessible,” Cahall said. The Caroline County Library even has a link to the health department on their website.
Jonah Owens, assistant director of the Caroline County Public Library, said, “We pick the tests up on Thursday, and they are all gone by Friday. We have given out 700 to 800 kits in a month, and that is two tests per kit. We give out one kit per household.”
He said most of the tests are handed out at the Denton branch. The library prefers to do curbside pick up so people don’t even have to come into the building. He gave a number to make an appointment and find out if they have tests available; call 410-479-1343.
“The health department has notified me that we will receive 120 home test kits. We are working with our community partners to get these out to the community. The health department will continue with expanded testing hours over the next few weeks in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases,” Cahall wrote in an email on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Cahall said taking a rapid test the day you think you have been exposed will not give you an accurate reading.
“There has been some confusion over the timing of the test. You should go into quarantine and then after five days, take the test. This is with the BinaxNow rapid test. Home tests are extremely accurate when you are infectious,” she said.
In addition to the health department, she said Walmart in Denton is offering vaccines.
People who have concerns about vaccine can call the health department; the staff has loads of good information to share with nervous citizens, she said.
Cahall offered a set of best practices that will help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The following can help:
• Wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer
• Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces
• Social distance
• Wear a mask in indoor settings
• Disinfect high touch areas
• Stay home if you are not feeling well
• Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and report your results
• Get vaccinated and boosted
For more information, visit the Caroline County Health Department COVID-19 website, www.carolinecovid19.org.
