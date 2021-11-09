ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan Monday announced that the State of Maryland has surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 booster shots administered. According to official CDC data, the state leads the region—and ranks in the top 10 in the nation—in boosters for seniors.
“Maryland has mobilized a robust network of vaccination providers, including pharmacies, primary care providers, mobile clinics, community health centers, and local health departments, and we have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one,” said Hogan. “If you are eligible — especially if you are immunocompromised or have comorbidities — you should strongly consider getting a COVID-19 booster shot immediately for additional protection from this virus.”
State health officials continue to strongly recommend that Marylanders with comorbidities and underlying health conditions get a booster shot as soon as possible. Marylanders can visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MDGOVAX to determine their eligibility and find a provider.
To date, the state has reported 520,948 COVID-19 booster shots administered. Overall, the state has reported 8,657,545 COVID-19 vaccinations.
98.6% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
86.9% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccination rates on the Mid-Shore continue to lag behind the state as a whole — and Caroline, Talbot and Dorchester continue to see high rates of community transmission.
As of Monday, Talbot was reporting a 7% COVID-19 positivity rate with 21 new daily cases, bringing the active number to 92. The county’s case rate was 24.59 per 100,000. According to the state health department website 66.07% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.
Caroline’s seven day positivity rate was 8.9%, with a case rate of 21.4 per 100,00. The state lists Caroline’s vaccinated at 50.84%, but the county’s website shows a higher rate, 61.2%.
Dorchester reported a seven day positivity rate of 7.7% with a case rate of 16.6 per 100,000. 52.22% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.
Local health departments and pharmacies are offering vaccine shots and booster shots to anyone interested.
