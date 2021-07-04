Mask Wranglers recognized for pandemic efforts

Partner food pantries of Maryland Food Bank in multiple counties

Visiting Nurses of the Eastern Shore

A typical delivery day for Gary Austin

50 washable N95 masks to Neighborhood Services Center for their residential facility in Easton

Sewing machine pick up in Centreville and delivery to sewer in Easton

Gown kits picked up in Centreville and delivered to sewer in Denton

40 washable N95 inmate masks picked up from Centreville and delivered to Talbot County Detention Center

N95 fabric and mask frames picked up from Centreville and delivered to sewer in Easton

10 gowns picked up in Centreville and delivered to Eldercare in Denton

Sewing machine picked up from Talbot County and delivered to Centreville

50 washable N95 washable masks delivered to Kent County Detention Center in Chestertown

Bag of N95 masks delivered to Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office in Centreville

Bag of washable N95 masks picked up in Centreville and delivered to Chestertown Hospital in Kent County

Thread spools picked up in Centreville and delivered to sewer in Easton

26 completed N95 office worker masks for Kent County District Court worker picked up from sewer in Cordova and delivered to Centreville for packing

Fabric picked up from sewer in Federalsburg and delivered to sewer in Centreville

N95 fabric and mask frames picked up from Centreville and delivered to sewer in Easton

Bag of 10 completed gowns picked up from sewer in Federalsburg and delivered to Centreville for packing

6 washable gowns picked up from Centreville and delivered to Chesterwye

60 washable gowns picked up from Centreville and delivered to Elizabeth Tong in Easton for transportation to Coastal Hospice in Salisbury

Bag of completed gowns picked up from sewer in Chestertown and delivered to Centreville for packing

21 masks picked up from sewer in Easton and delivered to Centreville for packing

One bag of donated sheets picked up from Centreville and taken to sheet warehouse for sorting and delivery

One bag donated sheets picked up form Chestertown and taken to sheet warehouse for sorting and delivery

Bag of completed gowns picked up from sewer in Chestertown and delivered to Centreville for packing

30 N95 masks picked up from sewer in Easton and delivered to Centreville for packing

SUV full of prior days pick up delivered to Centreville for packing