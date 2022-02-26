DENTON — In a letter to families Friday, Caroline County Interim Superintendent of Schools Derek Simmons announced masks will be optional in all county public school buildings effective Monday, Feb. 28.
On Friday afternoon, members of the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review voted to rescind COMAR Regulations 13A.01.07.01-.06, removing the emergency mask mandate in Maryland Public Schools.
The vote returned the decision on masking to local school boards.
“We continue to urge local jurisdictions to follow the off-ramps outlined in the previous regulation provided by the Maryland State Department of Education and approved by this joint committee,” AELR Co-Chairs Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Samuel Rosenberg wrote in a joint statement announcing the vote. “As our State moves forward, many will continue to live with and be adversely impacted by COVID-19. Therefore, we should be mindful and sensitive to the concerns and needs of all Marylanders in the coming months. We should all endeavor to model decency and care to our fellow Marylanders.”
Simmons said Caroline’s decision to make masks optional is supported by the Caroline County Health Department, citing improving local metrics and other prevention strategies, such as regular cleaning protocols, distancing to the extent possible and quarantining positive cases.
The county's COVID-19 website shows 160 new positive cases in the past week with six active outbreaks and four additional hospitalizations. The county's seven-day positivity rate is less than 5%, although the county is still experiencing a high rate of community transmission. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 76 county residents have died from the virus.
“I appreciate the State Board returning this decision to school districts, and continue to be thankful for our partnership with Health Officer Robin Cahall and the CCHD. Their expertise has been invaluable with decisions such as this, and enables us to act in the best interest of our students and staff,” Simmons wrote. “We will continue to work closely with CCHD, as well as follow Maryland Department of Health guidance on communicable diseases including COVID-19. Staff and students are reminded that it is vitally important to remain at home when exhibiting symptoms of COVID or other illness.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also updated its policy Friday afternoon so masks are no longer required on school buses.
Students testing positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate for seven days as per CCHD guidance, and current contact tracing protocols continue.
In accordance with Bayside Conference direction, the vaccination-or-test program in place for the winter season will not be required for spring high school student-athletes. Testing for winter student-athletes will continue through the end of the season.
Simmons thanked staff, students and families for their patience and support.
He wrote, “COVID is not over and we will no doubt continue to face difficult decisions, but today we can appreciate taking one more step towards normalcy.”
