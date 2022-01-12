A middle school student receives her first coronavirus vaccination in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group.
DENTON — Need help navigating COVID issues — testing, quarantine/isolation guidance, school notes — use your school based health centers. Choptank Community Health has providers at each school in Caroline County and also at Easton Elementary, Middle and High schools.
Rapid and PCR testing is available through the centers, and providers can aid in navigating school rules for isolation and quarantine guidance.
Appointments are available at health centers on specified school days, typically without extended wait times. Call ahead for an appointment and if needed, bring your child from home. Most insurance is accepted.
For assistance or to schedule an appointment contact the health center phone numbers listed below at your school or call the health room (school nurse) at your school and they can help you make an appointment.
Greensboro Elementary, 410-482-9148, Monday through Friday
Ridgely Elementary, 410-634-9153, Monday and Wednesday
Additionally, the Caroline County Health Department will offer a Pfizer pediatric clinic for children ages 5-11 at the Vaccine Center in Denton Plaza from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Adult clinics will be held at the same time, but there will be a separate private section for kids. A parent or legal guardian must be present.
