EASTON — The search continues for Jalyn Barney, the 21-year-old suspect in the Sunday murder of an Easton resident, police said.
As of Tuesday evening, detectives from the Easton Police Department had not yet located Barney, who is being sought out in connection to the murder of his uncle, 42-year-old George Sheridan Barney.
Barney is described as a brown-skinned male standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds.
He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident or Barney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111. Police encourage anyone who sees Barney in the community to call 911.
The search for Barney began after he fled from the scene of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police responded to 108 Prospect Avenue for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Prior to the shooting, Barney and the victim were involved in an altercation in the front yard of the house when Barney produced a handgun and fired one shot, striking the victim.
Police and paramedics performed lifesaving measures on the victim, who was then taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. The victim died from his injuries shortly after being transported.
The investigation remains active and detectives will be working tirelessly to bring closure to the case, according to a press release from EPD Lt. George Paugh.
