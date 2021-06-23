PRESTON — The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, in partnership with three area churches, will offer free COVID-19 walk-up vaccine clinics this week and next.
Greater New Hope Church and Ministries, 4514 Preston Road, Preston, will host a vaccine clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.
New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 12020 N. Central Avenue, Ridgely, has scheduled a vaccine clinic for two days – from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 25.
Vision of Faith and Empowerment Ministry, 107 S. Main St., Hurlock has arranged for a vaccine clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.
Vaccinations at all locations are open to anyone age 12 or older (if a person is younger than 18, a parent is required to be present to give consent) and are available while supplies last. All locations will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Second doses of the vaccine will be scheduled at each location and will take place three weeks after the first doses have been administered.
The clinics are free and open to walk-ups; however, people are encouraged to register by emailing their name(s) and phone number(s) to Lisa Eisemann at leisemann@umm.edu, or calling 410-822-1000, ext. 1227.
The UM Shore Regional Health initiative mirrors a comprehensive mobile vaccine project undertaken by the University of Maryland Medical System, which was awarded a state grant of nearly $3 million to expand its COVID-19 mobile vaccination outreach for vulnerable populations across the System’s footprint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.