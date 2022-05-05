BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health and its partners, University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine, have expanded services at the State Center Vaccination and Testing Site in Baltimore City to include on-site consultations and COVID-19 treatment options. Visitors to State Center can now receive a rapid COVID-19 test and — if they test positive and treatments are appropriate for them — immediately receive a clinical evaluation and a prescription for oral antiviral pills filled on-site. The services offered at State Center are free.
This initiative expands upon the federal Test to Treat model, which is being adopted by pharmacies and urgent care centers throughout Maryland. There are more than 50 T2T sites in Maryland listed on the T2T locator hosted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They include dozens of CVS MinuteClinics and ExpressCare locations statewide.
“Expanding Test to Treat at State Center is directly in line with our goal of ensuring that Marylanders have easy access to all of the life-saving COVID-19 tools available to keep them safe and protected from severe illness or hospitalization,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Test to Treat at State Center is a free, one-stop shop that will further help Maryland remain one the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Understanding available treatment options to manage COVID-19 if you test positive is important in preventing symptoms from getting worse. Oral medications that may protect from severe illness due to COVID-19 are only effective if treatment begins within five days of illness onset. Those not eligible for oral medications may benefit from monoclonal antibody infusion, which is most effective within 5-7 days after symptoms begin.
There are several other options for Marylanders to quickly get potentially life-saving COVID-19 treatment. Marylanders who test positive for COVID at home can use the BCCFH COVID Task Force COVID Treatment Program. Using the simple online form, anyone can self refer and answer a few questions to learn if they are eligible for treatment. They will be given the option to schedule a telehealth or phone consultation through the site — and if treatment is recommended — receive a prescription filled at the nearest participating pharmacy to them.
Test to Treat is available at State Center six days a week:
Monday, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Wednesday, noon — 4 p.m.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Saturday, 10:30 a.m. — 12:15 p.m.
Eligibility for treatment is based on length of symptoms, underlying health conditions, and other factors. Please bring any information about medications you are currently taking for best results.
Those not eligible for Paxlovid oral medication may be recommended for monoclonal antibody infusion at home or at the Infusion Center, operated by BCCFH COVID Task Force, located at 110 S. Paca Street. The infusion center operates Monday through Friday by appointment, and treatment is free of charge to patients. For more information about the Infusion Center, call 410-328-1100.
For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland, including treatment options, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov. For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.