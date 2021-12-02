BALTIMORE — Members of the Maryland State School Board of Education voted to create an emergency regulation to provide “off ramps” for local jurisdictions to allow lifting of mask mandates. The current emergency regulation requiring the use of masks statewide in public schools was set in place in September and is set to expire in February 2022.
The new emergency regulation (which is capped at a maximum of 180 days) will take the place of the mask mandate that does not provide for local jurisdictions to adjust masking according to transmission or vaccination rates.
State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said the Maryland State Department of Education is committed foremost to making certain schools remain open for in-person learning. Choudhury spoke to the 14 members of the MSDE board in an open meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, about the use of masks in schools.
MSDE is closely monitoring transmission data rates. Assistant State Superintendent Mary Gable presented on the current status of COVID-19 cases and community-based transmission, noting that 12 jurisdictions reported a slight uptick in cases and another 12, a slight decrease in rates.
Choudhury said their goal has been to minimize quarantines, and the mask has played a role in helping make sure no more students are quarantined than necessary. Choudhury is a vaccine proponent.
“The most powerful weapon we have is to keep getting vaccinated, keep getting boosted,” he said.
Board members Vermelle Greene and Joan Mele-McCarthy raised concerns over the as yet unknown long-term effect of vaccines on what Greene called “these babies.” Greene encouraged MSDE to consider hospitalization rates among the data they would use to determine the need for masks. McCarthy said while she is not against vaccinations she did not want the Board to be a considered as a back door into enforced vaccinations.
For two hours, the board discussed the possibilities that would allow for a path to reduced or non-masking, deliberating the actions taken thus far by other states, including Nevada and Massachusetts.
Allowing local jurisdictions to make decisions based on their own community data and providing guidance was a goal among board members. This could potentially allow for local districts or possibly individual schools, to lift the mandate once certain criteria was reached.
MSDE has been tasked with taking into account comments raised during the discussion, as well as to propose a start of the new regulation and to consider exceptions in performance before reporting next to the board.
According to the Talbot County Public Schools website, there were 27 positive COVID-19 cases and 72 people in quarantine as of Nov. 19.
The state coronavirus website updated Wednesday, Dec. 1, lists outbreaks at Easton Elementary, with 8 positive cases, and Easton Middle, with 9 positive cases.
