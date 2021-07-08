ST. MICHAELS — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Eastern Shore, Delaware and southern New Jersey.
Tropical Storm Elsa continues to trek toward the region and Delmarva Peninsula with the potential for high winds, flash floods and heavy rain. The storm could start impacting the Shore late Thursday and early Friday morning.
Elsa currently has 45 miles per hour winds and could bring heavy rain to the region, according to the National Weather Service. The tropical storm will also make maritime conditions hazardous and could sprout more extreme weather including tornadoes, according to the weather service. The tropical storm warning has been issued for Talbot and Queen Anne's counties as well as parts of Delaware.
Parts of the region were previously under a tropical storm watch.
The storm warning along with a flash flood watch starts at 5 p.m. Thursday and runs until noon on Friday, according to an alert to residents sent by the town of St. Michaels.
“Talbot County is under a tropical storm warning, and a flash flood watch from 5 p.m. today until noon tomorrow,” the town said in its communications.
Talbot County Department of Emergency Services said the area could see heavy rain and flooding. “We could see 1-3 inches of rain, 40 mph winds, and isolated flash flooding. There is a slight chance for isolated tornadic activity and tidal flooding. We could start to see impacts as early as this afternoon, lasting through Friday morning," the agency said in a statement.
The National Weather Service said the storm which is moving through the Carolinas and Virginia could bring as much as 4 inches of rain to parts of the Delmarva Peninsula and southern New Jersey.
The storm is also expected to impact Atlantic beaches along the east coast as well as the New York City area.
