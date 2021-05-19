DENTON — Maryland is ranked second of all the states in fighting COVID-19 and keeping residents safe, Caroline County Health Officer Laura Patrick told county commissioners Tuesday morning, May 18. She referenced a study by Sykes that was released Friday. Hawaii was ranked first.
“Kudos to Maryland,” she said.
As of Monday, 34.8% of adults, or 11,618 residents, in the county had been fully vaccinated, Patrick reported. In the target population of those 65 and old, 76.1% of residents have been fully vaccinated.
Vaccine clinics are being offered throughout the week, some offering Moderna and others offering Johnson & Johnson. People can now go online at carolinecovid19.org and schedule their own appointments, she said. If a person doesn’t have access to a computer or isn’t comfortable scheduling their own appointment, they can call 410-479-5880 for assistance.
Caroline had a seven-day positivity rate of 4.56% as of Tuesday morning, down slightly from Monday, Patrick said. “So, definitely trending in the right direction.”
The county currently has 31 active cases, which have been identified in the past 10 days.
Since the pandemic began, 2,314 residents have tested positive and 137 have been hospitalized. There have been 27 deaths.
“Our prayers continue to go out to those families who have lost loved ones from COVID, and we will continue, I can assure them, to keep our efforts strong from the Caroline County Health Department to fight this along with all of partners,” Patrick said.
None of the local cases were hospitalized in Maryland as of Tuesday.
COVID-19 testing was offered at the vaccination center for the first time from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Although it’s no longer a drive-thru, testing still takes place in one’s car, she explained.
The people she worries about at this point are those who remain unvaccinated, Patrick said. She encouraged anyone who wants to get vaccinated to do so.
The number of doses of vaccine available now exceed the number of people signing up to be vaccinated, she said in answer to questions from the commissioners.
“Now, with that said, you know we’re not wasting any in the sense that, you know, we are able to keep it for a longer period of time, so that, I’m not worried about,” Patrick said. “It’s just, you know, making sure that, you know, anybody that wants to get in (does).”
While the demand has lessened, Patrick said the health department will continue to offer vaccines to everyone who wants one.
