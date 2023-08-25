The Kent Cultural Alliance (KCA) has elected Marlon Saunders to its board of directors.
Saunders is a composer, singer, producer, and playwright whose collaborations with various artists including Michael Bublé, Sting, Angelique Kidjo, Michael Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Elvis Costello, Billy Joel, Shania Twain and Bobby McFerrin.
Saunders’s credits include his role as The Calypso Singer in the film “Enchanted” performing the Academy Award-nominated song “ That’s How You Know” with Amy Adams. Additionally, Saunders is a professor of voice at The New School of Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York City.
“Marlon’s talent and passion, honed over a 20-year collaboration, make him an ideal fit for our mission. These recent years of close collaboration convinced me he should join us, and I’m thrilled he said yes,” said KCA Director John Schratwieser in a statement.
Saunders created the musical piece “ISAAC: A Musical Journey,” inspired by “Life of Isaac Mason as a Slave.” The Kent Cultural Alliance commissioned this work with Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project at Washington College’s Starr Center. In May 2023, Saunders and the “ISAAC” cast attended a week-long residency at The John F. Kennedy Center through the REACH Social Impact Theater development project.
Marlon also heads The Seamless Voice, his vocal coaching and artist consulting company. Clients include Broadway actress, singer, producer, and Tony nominated actor LaChanze: “The Color Purple,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” and “Trouble In Mind,” Tony Award Nominee Jaquel Spivey: “A Strange Loop,” Kimberly Marable: “Sister Act,” “The Lion King” and “Hadestown”. Marlon is also the voice coach and vocal consultant for the animated Netflix series, “Spirit Rangers.” Between 2015-2017, Saunders toured as choir director with Stevie Wonder and has been a vocal contractor for Sam Smith, Bastille, and Andrea Bocelli.
“Joining the KCA Board is a true honor, allowing me to support the creative minds contributing to Kent County. As a native creative, I recognize the importance of fostering an environment that spurs imagination and creativity. The Kent Cultural Alliance’s commitment to artistic expression is a wonderful gift, and I’m excited about this amazing opportunity,” Saunders said.
Board President Jason Claire added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Marlon back to Kent County. His extensive experience, wisdom, and creativity make him an invaluable addition to our Board. We’re fortunate to have Marlon help develop programming for our larger Kent County community.”
Saunders’s addition to the Kent Cultural Alliance’s board reinforces the organization’s commitment to creativity, community, and connection in Kent County, continuing to support and inspire creators, allies, residents, and visitors.
