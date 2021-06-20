ANNAPOLIS — Washington D.C.-based band Scythian will bring Celtic, Americana roots and high-energy folk music to Rams Head on Stage in Annapolis for two shows on Saturday, June 26, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The band was founded by brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka — the first-generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants. Danylo is excited to see live musical performances and concerts return after shows were canceled or sent to Zoom and virtual platforms during the coronavirus pandemic. But he told The Star Democrat that challenges still remain for venues, artists and overall musical and creative marketplaces.
“We’ve been finding that live music is not a guarantee on this end of the pandemic. People have gotten used to not having live music. The example is that if you used to drink milk but couldn’t get access for 8 months, then buying milk would cease to be part of your daily plan and you’d find something else,” he said. “Lots of people have gotten used to not going out and are doing fine in the short run, but I think people need community and they need live musical experiences to connect with their spouses or friends on a deeper level. People will have to make an effort to go out to see live music and I think that the ones who will experience the gift of live music in a deeper way.”
Scythian — a four-member band — stayed busy during the pandemic, improved its music and built a robust online audience, Danylo said.
“We’ve spent the last year doing live streams from my living room and played over 1,000 hours. We have over 600,000 views of those streams and averaged over 2,500 comments per stream. We knew people were there; we knew there was a community forming around our streams, but we were still playing in an empty room. Fans commented that they were amazed at our energy during the streams, but they will be blown away at this show since we’ve been starving for human interaction from the stage and this will be one of our first local shows where we get to see friends and smiling faces. We also are tighter than we have ever been due to all the practice time so it will be energy plus precision,” Danylo said.
The D.C.-based band has expanded its musical focus from Celtic band to include more bluegrass, folk and Americana music.
Scythian will also host its own roots music festival in Front Royal, Virginia in August.
“We just announced early bird tickets for our very own roots music camping festival called the Appaloosa Festival. Located just 60 miles west of Washington D.C., we’re so excited the fest is happening,” Danylo said. “For a while it was touch and go but we decided to take a risk in order to keep music alive. Here’s an example where we’re asking people to rally and support the fest because it’s not guaranteed that it will be around next year. Around one-third of the nation’s music venues shut down during COVID so we need people to commit early, tell their friends that on Aug. 13 to 15th you’re gonna be camping under the stars in the Shenandoah Valley listening to Americana, bluegrass, Celtic and indie music”
More information on the band can be found at https://scythianmusic.com.
More information on Rams Head on Stage can be found at: www.ramsheadonstage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.