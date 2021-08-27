ANNAPOLIS — Pocket Yacht Company has partnered with Cutwater Spirits to hold an event at Annapolis Town Dock in Annapolis, Maryland promoting their Cutwater Yachts.
The event will be held on Sept. 10. All proceeds will benefit the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation, which strives to preserve the maritime history of Annapolis through marine education programs.
The event will be held at Annapolis Town Dock located on Compromise Street in downtown Annapolis where attendees will have the opportunity to tour the docked Cutwater Yachts, purchase Cutwater Spirit beverages, and listen to live music from the local band, Sparks & McCoy.
The Pocket Yacht Company will have a selection of Cutwater Yachts docked at the marina that will be ready for showing. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the yachts as well as take test rides.
“We are thrilled to partner with local businesses and bring an event to the Annapolis waterfront,” said Mark Schulstad, owner of the Pocket Yacht Company. “It’ll be a great way to celebrate the boating lifestyle while benefiting a great cause.”
“Oasis Marinas is excited to be a part of The Cutwater Experience, encouraging more people to get into the boating world,” said Oasis Marina founder and CEO Dan Cowens. “We think this is a great way to engage the community and encourage boating while giving back to the marine industry.”The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information. To submit your RSVP visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cutwater-experience-tickets-166690169785?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
