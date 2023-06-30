The Trippe Gallery is hosting an art exhibition starting July 14 that features 16 local artists takes on a single photograph. The “16 Variations: 1 Photograph, 16 Paintings” asks artists to create pieces based on the above photograph taken by gallery owner Nancy Trippe.
The Trippe Gallery in downtown Easton will open a creative and unique exhibition on July 14.
“16 Variations: 1 Photograph, 16 Paintings” will feature the work of 16 gallery artists. Following on the heels of the success of this exhibition in 2022, the idea for the exhibition developed from gallery owner and fine art photographer Nanny Trippe’s post on social media of a photograph of the high tide, sky full of clouds and Tred Avon River after a significant storm.
According to a release on the upcoming exhibit, "gallery artist Cynthia Rosen said it would make a great painting. It spawned a call to the gallery plein air painters, current competitors and alumnae Plein Air Easton artists, to paint their variation of the photograph. No guidance, no rules, paint at will."
This year's exhibit features artists takes on a photograph taken by Nancy Trippe entitled "Log Canoe Race"
The sixteen artists participating in this year's exercise are Olena Babak, Jill Basham, Beth Bathe, Zufar Bikbov, David Csont, David Diaz, Stephen Griffin, Stephen Haynes, Charlie Hunter, Len Mizerek, Elise Phillips, Crista Pisano, Cynthia Rosen, John Brandon Sills, Nancy Tankersley, and Mary Veiga.
In addition to the Variations exhibition, there will be artist demonstrations on Friday, July 21 as well as a conversation with 2022 Grand Prize Winner Charlie Hunter about his work en plain air. The Trippe Gallery represents 24 artists who are current or alumna Plein Air Easton participants.
There will be an opening reception meet and greet with the artists from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 14.
"During the reception, visitors will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite painting as well as test their knowledge of Plein Air Easton artists by matching the artist to the correct painting! The winner will receive a gift certificate to the gallery.
The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison St in the heart of historic Easton. For more information, please call 410-310-8727 or visit the website thetrippegallery.com.
