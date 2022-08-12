The Waterfowl Festival has named Richard Clifton as the featured artist for its 2022 events.
Clifton has also created a featured piece of artwork for the upcoming Waterfowl Festival in November. Clifton’s “November Morning-Pintails” is 24”x36” unframed, and 32”x44” framed. The framed original painting is being offered for $12,000.
Clifton is a famous, self-taught wildlife artist. He won the 2007 and 2020 Federal Duck Stamp contest. He also produced the 1996 duck stamp in Australia.
“The Waterfowl Festival is truly fortunate and honored to have Richard Clifton selected as its 2022 Featured Artist,” said Kenneth Miller, president of the Waterfowl Festival’s board of directors. “Richard is one of our country’s premier artists for paintings that capture the beauty of waterfowl within their natural habitat. His compositions evoke a unique, if not varied set off emotions and feelings among experienced waterfowlers, naturalists and art collectors alike.”
Clifton’s art has also been chosen several times for the Ducks Unlimited National Art Package and he was named Artist of the Year by DU three times.
“As a wildlife artist, it has always been a career dream of mine to be the featured artist for a show,” says Clifton. “So, I was both humbled and honored to be named 2022 featured artist for the Waterfowl Festival.”
The renowned artist first exhibited his works at the Waterfowl Festival in 2006.
“The long tradition of the festival promoting ducks and geese and my love of painting waterfowl are coming together, and it feels like a good fit,” says Clifton. “We should all be excited by the hope and promise this brings as we gather in November.”
The Easton festival will also offer posters of the featured work closer to the start of the event in November.
The 2022 Waterfowl Festival runs Nov. 10 through Nov 13. Admission is $20 for all three days. VIP and corporate sponsorship packages are also available.
“I’m so honored that the waterfowl festival has ask me to be their featured artist, and so grateful of the people that I’ve met in the last few years, both that work with the festival and — I’m gonna call them friends — the people that have come out and supported me and my artwork,” said Clifton. “It’s big shoes to fill, but I’m hoping together we can kick off the next 50 years with the same enthusiasm and anticipation that was there all those years ago when this great vision began.”
The popular event has named a featured artists each year since 2010.
For more information, visit www.waterfowlfestival.org or call 410-822-4567.
