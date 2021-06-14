It’s no fun having the blues. Hearing the blues is another matter entirely and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland will take care of that when it hosts its annual Mulberry Music Festival: The Blues on Saturday, June 18.
The lineup will feature the Josh Riley Band and the Kelly Bell Band with The Nighthawks as the headliners.
The emcee of the festival is Carly Harvey, who won the Washington, D.C., version of the 2016 and 2019 D.C. Blues Society Battle of the Bands and was a national semifinalist in 2019.
Last year’s event was canceled because of coronavirus.
“It’s amazing,” said Harvey, who is known as the D.C. Queen of the Blues. “It feels great.” The festival, which began in 2019 with a gospel-themed event, is the vision of St. Mary’s College President Tuajuanda Jordan, and held every year on the eve of Juneteenth.
“We have to give Dr. Jordan her due because it’s her vision of building an equitable way of looking at the world,” said St. Mary’s College of Maryland Interim Chief Diversity Officer Kelsey Bush, who was one of the master of ceremonies at the 2019 event, “and seeing the world through music and how music holds us all together in all different genres and all different forms.”
This year’s festival is dedicated to St. Mary’s College Class of 1979 alumni and college employee Richard Brewer. The special assistant to the president, who was instrumental in planning this year’s festival, died in April.
“He could talk to anyone instantly and you’d be his friend,” Bush said of Brewer. “He always took people under his wing, but he didn’t do it in that formal way. He would just do things that made people feel special if you may not have felt like you were special. He was a wonderful soul and spirit.”
The Nighthawks, who mix blues, R&B, honky-tonk country, doo-wop, gospel and rockabilly, are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. The band is comprised of drummer and vocalist Mark Stutso, guitarist Paul Bell, vocalist and bassist Johnny Castle and vocalist and harmonica Mark Wenner, who founded the band.
“They’re sort of that 1950s-style dirty blues and the fact that their longevity and their loyal fan base, when I see they’re performing I’ll go watch them because they put on a good show,” Bush said.
Based out of Southern Maryland, The Josh Riley Band delivers what a press release stated was “a unique twist on the blues genre.” The band is comprised of vocalist and rhythmic guitarist Josh Riley, lead guitarist Alex “Bizz” Bizzarro, bassist Elwood “Wood” Jones and drummer CJ Dickerson.
“The first time I heard them I was a student here and [Josh Riley] was just getting his start,” said Bush, a 1994 alumni. “Just to see that band develop over that time period and to see where he it is now …. it’s just one of the most awesome things. There’s no other way to put it.”
Originally formed as the back-up band for rock and roll pioneer Bo Diddley, the Kelly Bell Band has been voted “Best Blues Band” in the Mid-Atlantic Region for the past 12 years and was recently voted “Best Band” by Baltimore Style magazine. Their debut album, “Phat Blues Music” remains one of the best-selling releases in Mid-Atlantic region history. The band consists of Kelly “The Bluesman” Bell, vocalist Rahsaan “Wordslave” Eldridge, guitarists Ryan Fowler and Eric Robinson, bassist Frankie Hernandez, drummer John Robert Buell and Dane Paul Russell on harmonica.
Harvey only began singing the blues after a friend heard her singing a Bonnie Raitt song while attending St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
“So to come back as the Queen of Blues and as an alumni feels like a very full circle moment and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” said Harvey, who graduated in 2007 with degrees in english creative writing and vocal music performance, and added the festival will also feature a surprise ending.
Bell said the festival is “a great way to kind of come out of this COVID-19 time period and celebrate with this type of energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.