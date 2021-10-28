The band’s many stage instruments are virtually identical to those used by the actual band throughout the last 25 years, which is integral to accurate replication.
Known as “the most passionate and dedicated tribute to the Dave Matthews Band on Earth,” A Proud Monkey is made up of seven of the most seasoned musicians on the East Coast. Each musician has toured the country, sold thousands of CDs, and performed 50,000 gigs over the last 20 years.
BAND MEMBERS:
Neil Nicastro has written and released over 100 songs throughout his career. His songs have been played on national radio and TV including MTV and ESPN. He has performed and recorded with Grammy-winning artists.
Josh Orlando has performed or recorded with several famous musicians such as Aretha Franklin, Chuck Berry, and American Idol’s Nicole Tranquillo.
Dustin Switzer has performed more than 2,500 shows with a half dozen bands, including a dozen DMB tribute shows every year.
Jon Ventre is an accomplished bassist who has performed in almost every position available in the professional music world.
Mark Woodyatt is a professional violinist, studio artist, composer, and educator. Born with perfect pitch, he had his solo concert debut at the age of 14 with the NEPA Philharmonic. He is a Howard Hanson Scholar and the 2014 recipient of the F. Lammot Belin Award for Artistic Excellence.
Saxophonist Carl Krupa has performed with such notable names as George Wesley, Mike Miz, the Subnotics, Robb Brown, and several others. He brings a unique vibe to DMB’s music like no one else can.
Newest member Dave Mattock is a professional piano, organ, and keyboard player. Dave is a member of the faculty at Camden County College and the University of Pennsylvania, where he teaches piano, ensembles, theory, jazz history, the business of music, and introductory music classes. He is the founder and owner of the Mattock School of Music.
Tickets available online at MiltonTheatre.com or call the box-office at 302-684-3038 for assistance.
