Arkansas-born, Baltimore-based painter and printmaker LaToya Hobbs creates portraits of Black women to explore themes of family, beauty, adornment, cultural identity, and sisterhood. They are on display at AAM
Chubb’s BBQ and Danielle’s Pit Stop will have food offerings at the AAM event.
AAM
Tavair Tapp
AAM
The Academy Art Museum in Easton will host its 12th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, from noon to 3 p.m..
Juneteenth commemorates when when slaves learned of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery. It is now a federal holiday celebrated June 19. The holiday originated in Galveston, Texas.
The AAM event in Easton is being presented by Building African American Minds (BAAM), the Frederick Douglass Honor Society, the Talbot County Free Library and Play in Color.
The local Juneteenth event features a free outdoor block party, arts projects for kids, musical and spoken word performance, food vendors and a basketball half-court for a free throw competition.
The art museum is also featuring an exhibition by Baltimore-based artist LaToya Hobbs as well as some local history.
“Archeologists from The Ottery Group will also present artifacts unearthed from a recent archeological study commissioned by AAM on land once owned by James and Henny Freeman, the earliest documented free Black landowning family in Easton, (Maryland), and now the site of a future Museum annex,” AAM said in a press release.
The museum said the event is also being supported by by lead sponsor Morgan Stanley as well as Bay Imprint, Easton Utilities, Granville Fund of MSCF, Bette S. Kenzie, Maryland Public Television, Catherine Collins McCoy, Talbot Arts, and Beverly and Richard Tilghman.
The events will feature a spoken word performance by Devon Beck and musical performance by Ruby Fisher (a freshman at St. Michaels High School) and Tavair Tapp.
Food vendors include Chubb’s BBQ and Danielle’s Pit Stop. “Juneteenth food vendors will share a space with the neighboring Delmarva Pride Festival on the corner of Harrison and South Streets,” AAM said in its release.
