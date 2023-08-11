Academy Art Museum

Giorgio Morandi (Italian, 1890-1964), Still Life, c. 1955, oil on canvas, National Gallery of Art, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Lenart in honor of Rusty and Nancy Powell, 1997.112.1

 Academy Art Museum

The Academy Art Museum in Easton is hosting three new exhibitions: “Spatial Reckoning: Morandi, Picasso and Villon”, “2023 Artist in Residence Laura Letinsky”, and “Amy Boone-McCreesh: Visual Currency”. An opening reception for all three exhibitions and an artist talk with Letinksy will be held on Thursday, August 3 at 5:30 pm.


  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.