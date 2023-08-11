The Academy Art Museum in Easton is hosting three new exhibitions: “Spatial Reckoning: Morandi, Picasso and Villon”, “2023 Artist in Residence Laura Letinsky”, and “Amy Boone-McCreesh: Visual Currency”. An opening reception for all three exhibitions and an artist talk with Letinksy will be held on Thursday, August 3 at 5:30 pm.
“Our latest slate of exhibitions — thoughtfully conceived and organized by curator Mehves Lelic — showcase diverse forms of creative expression, from the quiet still life paintings of modernist master Giorgio Morandi to the maximalist mixed media works of contemporary artist Amy Boone-McCreesh. At any given time at the Museum, we want our visitors to experience a wide range of artworks across art history, get inspired, and encounter new ideas —the new shows deliver on our goal,” AAM Director Sarah Jesse.
• “Spatial Reckoning: Morandi, Picasso and Villon” runs through Oct. 22.
The exhibition highlights the works of European artists — Jacques Villon (French, 1875 — 1963), Giorgio Morandi (Italian, 1890 — 1964), and Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881 — 1973) — and their “trailblazing” aesthetics and impacts on “new frontiers in art, from Modernism and Cubism to Expressionism,” AAM said in an announcement.
The Cincinnati Art Museum, National Gallery of Art, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Christian Keesee Art Collection, and Conrad Graeber Fine Art have loaned works to the Easton museum for the exhibition.
• The “2023 Artist in Residence Laura Letinsky” exhibit also runs through Oct. 22. The program supported by Mary Ann Schindler.
Letinsky lives and works in Chicago. The Canadian born artists is a Guggenheim Fellow. Her work “is held in the collections of the Guggenheim Museum; the Getty Museum; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; and the Winnipeg Art Gallery, according to AAM.
”Our Artist-in-Residence Program is now in its fifth year, and it has given us incredible opportunities to bring artists here to the Eastern Shore to produce work at the Museum and engage with our community. Laura Letinsky’s seminal work questions what a photograph is through intricate yet quiet still lifes. This question resonates deeply with many of us due to the ubiquity of images and cameras in today’s world. We are looking forward to our visitors reflecting on this question through Letinsky’s moving work,” said AAM Curator Mehves Lelic.
• “Amy Boone-McCreesh: Visual Currency” is on display through Nov. 5. Boone-McCreesh is a Baltimore-based artist who works in sculptures, collages and mixed media.
