EASTON — The Academy Art Museum (AAM) in Easton will hold its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 20, from noon to 4 p.m.
The free event will be on the museum’s grounds celebrating African American culture, art, and history. Juneteenth celebrates when enslaved people were informed of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery.
The museum will offer free tours of artwork by African American artist Norma Morgan and her exhibition, “Norma Morgan: Enchanted World”. The exhibition “Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17” also on display, will be free to view.
Musical acts include hip hop artist Javier Starks, who performed at AAM’s 2019 Juneteenth and D.C. jazz singer Alison Crockett, who performed during AAM’s 2020 Virtual Juneteenth.
The Sunday program also includes a Family Craft Project, hosted by Constance Del Nero, director of children’s education and community programs at AAM from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Drawing inspiration from the patterns and symbols associated with the holiday, participants will create a collaborative public artwork that will be on view on the Museum’s front lawn through August.
There will also be food offerings and resource booths available, including the Neighborhood Service Center, the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, and the Talbot County Free Library.
This year, the event will offer a vaccine tent where the Talbot County Health Department will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the museum.
Sponsors of the Juneteenth event include Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, Bette Kenzie, Paris Foods, the Granville Fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Catherine McCoy, and Beverly and Richard Tilghman. For further information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call 410-822-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.