Robert Rauschenberg (1925-2008), Tibetan Garden Song, 1985 – 1986, Cello, Chrome-Plated Washtub, Glycerine, Chinese Scrollmaker's Brush, Mirrored Ple, Gift of Drs. Donald and Ruth Saff in Honor of Anne and Philip Simon, 2007. Art @ Robert Rauschenberg Estate / Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY. Included in Labor and Leisure in the Permanent Collection

The Academy Art Museum is hosting a new exhibition, Mary Cassatt: Labor and Leisure. Concurrent with this exhibition, the Museum will also feature Labor and Leisure in the Permanent Collection, which includes complementary works from AAM’s permanent collection. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, January 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.


