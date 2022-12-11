African American history museum examines impact of race

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture hosted the inaugural National Conversation on Race: Reckoning with Our Racial Past this month, the first in a series of conversations across the U.S. that will bring together diverse groups of individuals to discuss race and racism in historical, cultural and contemporary contexts.
The panel discussion explored how events during the past two years have affected and shaped the ongoing legacy of race and racism in the U.S. The program, part of Smithsonian’s Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past initiative, included remarks from Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III and a musical performance by composer and producer Nolan Williams Jr. For more, visit https://oursharedfuture.si.edu.
The museum will hold its annual Freedom’s Eve program, providing a look into how enslaved African Americans celebrated New Year’s Eve in the past and how the African American community uses food to help bring good fortune into the new year. The two-part program will include curated in-person activities to help plan goals for the new year and conclude with a virtual concert featuring piano prodigy Matthew Whitaker.
This year, beginning Dec. 26 and continuing through Jan. 1, the public can view a new video on Kwanzaa’s history and how to celebrate featuring museum specialist and oral historian Kelly Navies. The public can view the video and learn more about this seven-day celebration of African American culture on the museum’s Kwanzaa webpage at https://nmaahc.si.edu/kwanzaa. Users can find enlightening videos, unique family activities to do at home and special holiday recipes rooted in Black culinary traditions.
Freedom’s Eve: Celebrate the Coming New Year, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve has been a cause for celebration since Dec. 31, 1862, when enslaved people in the Confederate States stayed up until midnight to watch and wait for the freedom granted by the Emancipation Proclamation.
At the close of this year, program attendees can honor the past and present at the museum with activities that invite them to consider their hopes and dreams for the future, learn about the past and learn about foods that will bring luck and good fortune. Admission is free; however, registration is required.
Freedom’s Eve: Watch Night Concert–Musician Matthew Whittaker, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.virtually.
Celebrate Watch Night with a virtual concert by jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker. At 21 he already has many firsts and honors to his name who has said, “I am a musician, who happens to be blind … I have been blessed with a God given gift and my prayer is that I can continue to be a blessing and inspiration to others.” Audiences will be able to watch the event on the museum’s Youtube channel until Jan. 31, 2023.
For more information about the museum, visit nmaahc.si.edu follow @NMAAHC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or call Smithsonian information at 202-633-1000.
