The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture invites visitors to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington by experiencing Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream Speech” on view for a limited time through Sept. 18 in the “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom” gallery.


  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.