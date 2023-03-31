The Ebenezer Theater at the Prager Family Center for the Arts in Easton is hosting monthly movie night starting in April.
The event will feature popular and influential movies at the historic theater at 17 South Washington Street.
Opening the series are two films directed and produced by Alfred Hitchcock. Both films star Cary Grant and are about a man with a mistaken identity who goes on a breakneck adventure to prove his innocence.
“To Catch A Thief “ — starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly — will be featured Friday, April 14.
“North By Northwest” — with Eva Marie Saint, James Mason, Martin Landau and Grant — will be shown Friday, May 19.
Movie goers can “relax at a table for two with drinks and small plates from Bluepoint Hospitality’s Executive Chef, Harley Peet. Balcony seating available without table service,” according to an announcement.
Concessions and the bar open at 6:30 p.m. Films star at 7 p.m. with main level tickets $20 and balcony seats $12. They can be purchased at PragerArts.com
“’To Catch A Thief’ is a 1955 romantic thriller starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly. The screenplay by John Michael Hayes was based on a novel by David Dodge. Filmed both in Hollywood and on location in the French Riviera, To Catch A Thief was a debut for Hitchcock with VistaVision’s new high resolution widescreen technology, according to a release from the Easton theater.
“To Catch A Thief” won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography (Robert Burke) and was nominated for Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design.
Run time is 1 hour 46 minutes.
“’North By Northwest; is a 1959 American spy thriller, starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint and James Mason. The screenplay was by Ernest Lehman, who wanted to write “the Hitchcock picture to end all Hitchcock pictures’”, according to the Ebenezer.
“North By Northwest” is one of several Hitchcock films that feature a music score by Bernard Herrmann and an opening title sequence by graphic designer Saul Bass, and was the first to feature extended use of kinetic typography in its opening credits. North By Northwest was nominated for Academy Awards in the categories of Best Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Art Direction.
Run time is 2 hours and 16 minutes.
Additional films to be announced this spring. See PragerArts.com for all events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.