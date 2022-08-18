Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts will bring his 11-piece band, The Modern Jazz Generation, to the Avalon Theatre in Easton on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The concert is part of series of jazz concerts and performance slated for Labor Day weekend at the Avalon.
Roberts received a Jazz Road Creative Residency grant through South Arts and the Doris Duke Foundation in October 2021.
The band will perform a new work “Tomorrow’s Promises” composed by Roberts which fuses new music, narration and spoken word.
Roberts’ Avalon show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range between $50 and $150. For more: https://www.marcusroberts.com/
The Modern Jazz Generation also includes:
• Roland Guerin, bass
• Bryan Carter, drums
• Joe Goldberg, clarinet/tenor sax
• Sam Taylor, alto saxophone
• Ricardo Pascal, tenor/soprano sax
• Tissa Khosla, baritone saxophone
• Tim Blackmon, trumpet
• Jianni Lazaga, trumpet
• Andre Hayward, trombone.
The performance is part of a weekend of jazz at the popular Easton music and performing arts venue. There will be shows Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4. The Avalon has been hosting the Labor Day jazz experiences since 2009.
On Friday, Sept. 2, the Easton theater will host Dominick Farinacci and Triad along with Shenel Johns.
That show is at 8 p.m. with tickets ranging between $40 and $70.
Farinacci is a New York-based trumpeter and band will be joined by vocalist Johns to kick off the Avalon’s jazz weekend. For more: https://www.dominickfarinacci.com/
On Sunday, Sept. 4, Jon Thomas and Firm Roots and vocalist Imani Rousselle will bring a soulful and roots influence jazz concert to the Eastern Shore.
The show starts at 4 p.m with tickets ranging between $30 and $60. Thomas is jazz pianist and is a recent graduate of The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and The Juilliard School. For more: https://www.jonthomasjazz.com/
The Avalon also has VIP packages for its jazz weekend.
