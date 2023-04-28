Ward Hayden & The Outliers — a Boston-based band that meshes old-school country, early rock n’ roll and Americana music — is releasing a new album and will be at the Avalon Theatre in Easton on Saturday, May 20 as part of a new tour.
The Avalon show at the Stoltz Listening room starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.
The Ward Hayden band was previously known as Girls, Guns and Glory, but changed that name in 2018.
“On South Shore” is the ninth album for singer, songwriter Ward Hayden and the accompanying band, The Outliers. The album has early ‘rock & roll’ vibes from Scituate, Massachusetts, a coastal New England town, where Hayden hails from originally.
“It’s the closest thing I’ve ever done to a concept album,” Ward notes. “I wanted to just recount my experience of growing up in a small town and what it meant and what it took to get out and leave that behind and try to pursue something, chase after something that was and is a dream. I used to joke that my greatest achievement was I got out of here because it was no easy feat.”
The Outliers band currently features Josh Kiggans on drums and percussion, Cody Nilsen on guitar and pedal steel, and Handsome Greg Hall on bass.
The band’s tour has included stops in Norway and Sweden and will head to venues in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Maine after the Avalon show on the Eastern Shore.
According to a release from the band, “Ward Hayden & The Outliers (formerly known as Girls Guns and Glory) are the only act to win both a Boston Music Award for Act of the Year (as well as with six other BMAs) and legendary Beantown radio station WBCN’s annual Rumble, The group went on to later win an Independent Artist of the Year at the French Country Music Awards plus an Americana Music Awards nomination for Album of the Year.”
