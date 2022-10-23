Anacostia museum presents 'Creative Activism' gallery

What does utopia look like? How can activism achieve dreams of a better world? These are two of the questions the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum asks in its new gallery experience, “The Utopia Project: Inspiration for Creative Activism,” opening Nov. 1.
Through a series of interactives and historic examples of everyday change-makers, “The Utopia Project” asks visitors to explore the issues they care about and harness their emotions to enact change. Experienced and novice activists alike will take away research-informed tactics that have most often led to measurable social change.
“‘The Utopia Project’ re-imagines storytelling using the community-centered approached forged by John Kinard, the museum’s founding director, and the pioneers of the first federally-funded community museum more than 50 years ago,” said Asantewa Boakyewa, supervisory program manager. “Visitors use the visual cues of the museum’s collections most of which on display were created by local community members to imagine themselves as change-makers empowered to create individual and communal utopias.”
Visitors are provided a personal workbook upon entering the gallery, called a Dreambook. As they move through the gallery, visitors will be prompted to fill their Dreambook with their visions for utopia—and what actions they can take to achieve those dreams. After completing exercises throughout the gallery, visitors can take their Dreambook home and share what they learned with their communities.
In addition to the interactive elements, “The Utopia Project” features objects, photos and stories from the museum’s collection, turning abstract ideas into real-world examples of community members making a difference throughout history.
The museum will host an opening celebration for “The Utopia Project” on Nov. 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
“The Utopia Project” will be on display at the museum until March 1, 2023.
