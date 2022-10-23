Anacostia museum presents 'Creative Activism' gallery

This crocheted protest sign was displayed at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., by London Kaye.

 Anacostia Community Museum, Smithsonian Institution, photo by Alex Jamison

What does utopia look like? How can activism achieve dreams of a better world? These are two of the questions the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum asks in its new gallery experience, “The Utopia Project: Inspiration for Creative Activism,” opening Nov. 1.

