Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr have made their picks for the best films of the year. Charlotte Wells shattering debut "Aftersun" tops Coyle's top 10. Martin McDonagh's friendship parable "The Banshees of Inisherin" leads Bahr's list. Other films that stood out to the critics include the Japanese anime "Belle," Todd Fields' Cate Blanchett-led "Tár," the Korean noir "Decision to Leave," Sarah Polley's ensemble drama "Women Talking," the Steven Soderbergh thriller "Kimi" and Steven Spielberg's autobiographical "The Fabelmans." Korean master Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" and Noah Baumbach's "White Noise" also made Bahr and Coyle's lists.


