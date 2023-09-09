NEW YORK (AP) — By any measure, “The Marvels” is one of the fall’s most anticipated titles. But it’s also a big-budget attempt to try some new things. It’s the first Marvel movie to feature not just all-female leads but a female villain, as well. Its director, Nia DaCosta, is at 33 years old the youngest filmmaker to helm an MCU release. She’s also the first Black woman to do so. For DaCosta, she was drawn to making what she calls “a really crazy, sci-fi space opera” that was wacky and tonally different from most MCU films. “The Marvels,” starring Bree Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani opens Nov. 10.


  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.