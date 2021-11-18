LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Candy Coated Christmas,” discovery+, Friday, Nov. 19. Molly McCook plays an executive whose life takes a detour when she visits the town of Peppermint Hollow. Ree Drummond (Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman”) plays the local baker.
“A Kindhearted Christmas,” GAC Family (formerly Great American Country), Saturday, Nov. 20. A woman wants to emulate her late husband’s generosity, bringing joy to others and maybe to herself. Jennie Garth stars.
“A Kiss Before Christmas,” Hallmark Channel, Sunday, Nov. 21. James Denton, Teri Hatcher and Marilu Henner star in the tale of a man who gets the alternate life he wished for, and tries to give it back.
“Who Is Christmas Eve?” Bounce, 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. A young woman (Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd) abandoned as an infant delves into her past with help from her boyfriend (Romeo Miller) and an investigative genealogist.
“Romance in the Wilds,” Fox Nation, Thursday, Nov. 25. A forest ranger and geologist (Kaitlyn Leeb, Victor Zinck Jr.) join ranks to flee a wildfire. Does love ignite? The actors also star in Fox Nation’s “Christmas in the Wilds,” out the same day.
“Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune,” Lifetime, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. Georgia (McEntire) and Joe (John Schneider) broke up as a couple and a singing duo years ago, but their daughter wants a reunion for charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.