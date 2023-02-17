In "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Paul Rudd's Scott Lang is coasting on his own post-Blip celebrity with a best-selling memoir out and lots of fans around town and a generally sunny disposition — when he's not breaking his teenage daughter out of jail. Peyton Reed returns to direct with a new writer, Jeff Loveness, and the results are mixed, writes Lindsey Bahr in her review for The Associated Press. The film, she writes, is best when it's light and character-based, though Jonathan Majors is a standout as the villain Kang. The Disney release is rated PG-13.


