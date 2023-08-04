Music Whitney Houston Gala

Singer Whitney Houston performs at the pre-Grammy gala & salute to industry icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2011. On Aug. 9, 2023, what would have been Houston's 60th birthday, her estate, Primary Wave Music, and Sony will present the 2nd Annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala. The event will take place at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta and benefit the Whitney Houston Foundation for Children. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year Whitney Houston would have turned 60, and a special celebration to raise money for a good cause is being planned for her birthday.


  

