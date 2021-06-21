TILGHMAN ISLAND — The Tilghman Island Inn is hosting an art show and reception on Saturday, June 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The show and event features the work of artist Audrey Sullivan and her “From Water and Metal Collection depicting water birds and nature as well as gold, silver and copper leaf pieces.
Tilghman Inn offers waterfront dining at 21384 Cooperstown Road. More information on the inn can be found at tilghmanislandinn.com.
